Microsoft and SpaceX partner to beat Jeff Bezos

To tap Amazon’s power in the cloud computing segment, Microsoft found a strong ally: SpaceX. The technology giant will provide cloud storage services to military and commercial customers of the aerospace company Elon Musk and support its satellite constellation.

The partnership, formally announced on Tuesday (20), is a response from Microsoft to the Amazon business unit, launched in June, aimed at space-related businesses. Jeff Bezos is the natural competitor of both companies, as he owns a cloud computing system and an aerospace company (Blue Origin).

Microsoft will be responsible for creating integrated networks connecting cloud, space and terrestrial resources, storing and analyzing large volumes of data. This is essential for the development and maintenance of space missions such as debris surveillance and more satellites in operation and decommissioned in Earth orbit, and missile warning systems.

Military contracts

In addition to SpaceX, the company founded by Bill Gates also entered into a partnership with SES S.A., a Luxembourg company that operates a network of satellites in high Earth orbits. It was not disclosed how much the company is investing in the business, but it is not small.

According to analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, space-related cloud services have the power to generate revenues of around $ 15 billion by the end of this decade. With the pandemic, companies decided to accelerate the move to the cloud; in addition, the resumption of space exploration has caused space and military agencies to increase their spending.

While SpaceX recently won a contract to demonstrate a new generation of missile alert satellites, Microsoft in 2019 supplanted Amazon in the dispute for the $ 10 billion cloud computing service for the Pentagon.



