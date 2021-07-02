Microsoft and Google End 6-Year Truce and Return To War

Microsoft and Google: Bloomberg revealed on Tuesday (29) that Microsoft and Google ended a historic truce between the two companies, which had lasted six years. A kind of “non-aggression pact”, the agreement was signed to avoid legal battles and investigations by regulatory agencies. With this, the two Big Techs have not complained about each other since 2015.

Today, the landscape is different, with more and more authorities around the world seeking to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies. In this case, the companies involved are still rivals in highly competitive fields such as web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The sign that the old partnership was no longer working came in February, when Microsoft, through its chairman Brad Smith, publicly backed a law in Australia that forces Google to pay news publishers for their content. The Redmond company also took the opportunity to “take a cone” on the search giant’s ad market.

The end of the pact between Microsoft and Google

According to the Financial Times, the agreement between the two giants should improve technological cooperation between them. So Microsoft was hoping to find a way to run Android apps on Windows, which obviously didn’t happen. With that, the Redmond company made an agreement with Amazon Appstore for Android apps to run on the new Windows 11.

When Microsoft scrambled to provide marketers with equal access to search engines in campaigns run on Google technology, Google responded that Microsoft’s opposition is not actually seeking to protect content creators, but only its own interests. , considering the Moutain View company a major threat to its cloud computing business.

The fact is that, by ending the pact, both Microsoft and Google end up handing over important ammunition against each other, which will certainly be used by regulatory agencies worldwide.