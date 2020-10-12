Microsoft adopts home office as a permanent option

Microsoft has announced that the vast majority of its 150,000 employees will now have the option of working from home permanently, if they only receive approval from a manager. The new policy was implemented by the company after changes made during the quarantine caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

To prevent the spread of the disease, many companies have chosen to leave their employees working remotely for weeks and even months. Microsoft followed this security measure and realized that flexibility can be offered comprehensively.

According to the company, some employees will be able to work from home for 50% of weekly hours without the need for approval. Other positions will also have the possibility to perform the entire work remotely after the approval of a supervisor.

“The covid-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live and work in new ways,” commented Microsoft human resources director Kathleen Hogan in a document obtained by The Verge. “We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles, balancing business needs and ensuring that we live our culture.”

Home office expenses

In addition to working remotely, employees will also have the option of moving to other locations, including internationally. Like full-time home office hours, commuting also requires approval from a superior.

Microsoft’s statement also revealed that job benefits will change depending on the employee’s job option. According to The Verge, the company will cover the expenses of those who work from home, but travel costs to other locations should remain in the employee’s hands.

Despite the new option, Microsoft points out that some positions will fulfill the hours inside the company’s offices. According to the firm, employees who use the company’s hardware and data centers will still work in person.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, the company explained that home office guidelines are only options and serve to assist employee planning. However, the company’s objective is to “evolve the way” the work is done based on the demands of each position.



