Microsoft acquires Smash.gg for eSports shares

Taking several people by surprise, information emerged on the network that Microsoft acquired Smash.gg, a company founded in 2015 and focused on several eSports actions.

The confirmation was made on the company’s official website, and so far Bill Gates’ company has yet to comment on the matter. However, it is already known that the company will come with the intention of “strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new opportunities”, while it will continue to serve “all gaming communities”.

“Today we are happy to announce that the next step on our journey has been to join Microsoft to help strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities. Smash.gg will continue as its own eSports platform available to tournament organizers in all communities ”, says the message published on the website.



