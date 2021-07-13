Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Firm RiskIQ

Microsoft buys security software company RiskIQ. RiskIQ; It provides management and intelligence tools against cyber attacks against Microsoft or Amazon’s cloud services, servers or supply chains. While there was no explanation from Microsoft about the purchase price, Bloomberg’s report stated that the software giant will pay more than $ 500 million for RiskIQ.

Cloud-based RiskIQ software detects security issues in the network and cloud. The company’s client list includes brands such as Box, US Post Office, BMW, Facebook and American Express. Founded in 2009, RiskIQ has become a major player in the analysis of security threats over time.

Microsoft has not yet provided information on how it will integrate RiskIQ into its security services. However, it is not difficult to predict that the company will benefit from RiskIQ software in Microsoft 365 Defender, Microsoft Azure Defender and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

“RiskIQ has a strong client base and a team of accomplished security professionals,” said Eric Doerr, vice president of cloud security at Microsoft. We will continue to grow and support them. RiskIQ’s technology and team will be an important addition to our security portfolio. In this way, we will serve our mutual customers in the best possible way.”