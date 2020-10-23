Microsoft Account will now be required to play Minecraft

Minecraft players have been able to play this game without a Microsoft account for the last six years Microsoft has owned the game. However, this situation seems to change soon. It will change in 2021, according to the official Minecraft blog announcement the previous day. Players who own the original version of the game and do not switch to a Microsoft account will not be able to play this game.

The game has been offered in two versions that have been developed separately since 2011, when it arrived on consoles. The original Minecraft: Java Edition game uses Mojang accounts, while Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, the console and Windows store version of the game, uses Microsoft accounts. After this change, the accounts will be the same, but there will still be no cross-play opportunity. So you will not be able to play with your friends who are using the other version of the game.

Mojang says players who switch from Mojang accounts will not lose any information. Moreover, the new accounts will also have two-factor authentication (2FA) and other security features, some of which are a concern for young players on multiplayer servers, such as parental controls, the ability to block conversations, and invitations previously found in the Bedrock Edition version of the game.

Mass emails will be sent to players on how to switch over the coming months, and they will receive an additional notification on their profile page when they can create a new account. Alongside the blog post, Mojang also posted a video to explain the transition and avoid player complaints:

For anyone concerned, the video gives confidence in the compatibility of user-generated content and multiplayer mode. But he makes some assertive assumptions about how positive you will feel. The video does not cite something that might annoy many gamers, that Java Edition players’ usernames are at risk.

In the support posts addressing the change, Mojang is clear that your username will not be affected in-game. However, if someone is already using your username, or if your username doesn’t comply with Microsoft’s standards, you may need to sign in with a different username. Given that it’s been eight years apart with console gamers, there may not be as many usernames to choose from.

Mojang says it’s easier to use Microsoft accounts to deliver these new features with changes rather than creating them from scratch. But if it is so important to present it in the first place, why has it been so long? Players demanded two-factor authentication, literally three years, during the time that a place was provided to buy and sell content in-game. Protecting your virtual objects from theft seems like an important enough reason to accommodate a change, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Minecraft is still one of the biggest games in the world, and now many players will have to take action for changes if they want to play it.



