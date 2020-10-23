Microsoft Account Will Be Required To Enter Minecraft

According to the statements made by Mojang, as of 2021, Minecraft players will only be able to log into the game with a Microsoft account.

Microsoft, one of the largest software companies in the world, made a serious move in the game industry in 2014 and bought Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, which has tens of millions of players.

Since Minecraft acquired Microsoft, it has been offered to players in two versions. Minecraft: Java Edition players had access to the game directly with their Mojang account, while the console version Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players had access with their Microsoft account, and Java Edition players were not required to have a Microsoft account.

Mojang, who shared a new post on the Minecraft Blog, announced that from 2021 all players will need a Microsoft account to access Minecraft. The interesting thing is that Microsoft will continue to not offer cross-platform support, although it requires a Microsoft account for both console and PC players.

According to Mojang’s statements, players will not lose any of their information when switching from a Mojang account to a Microsoft account and will be able to take advantage of features such as two-factor authentication, parental controls and chat blocking in their new accounts.

Mojang states that in the coming months, he will send an email telling players how to switch from Mojang accounts to Microsoft accounts. In addition, players will receive a notification that they can create a new account. Despite explaining almost every detail about the account change, Mojang leaves one detail unanswered; user name.

Although Mojang guarantees that your in-game username will not be affected by the change, it is not known how players will find a solution if another player has the same Microsoft name. As the reason for the change, Mojang points out that developing the features offered with a Microsoft account for the Mojang account is more laborious and costly than switching to a Microsoft account.

The video shared by Minecraft about the Microsoft account requirement