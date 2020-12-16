Microsoft 365 Released for Macs with Apple M1 Processors

Microsoft announced the release of the new Microsoft 365 version that works fully compatible with Apple M1 processors. The new version offers high performance on ARM-based M1 processor Macs. In addition, the renewed Outlook met with Mac users with this version.

US-based technology giant Apple recently announced its M1 processors with 5 nm production architecture and Macs that work with these processors. This processor was the beginning of a new era for Apple because all software in the macOS ecosystem had to be re-optimized for this processor. One of the first companies that took action in this context was Microsoft.

Microsoft has now announced that “Microsoft 365” running on both M1 and Intel processor macOS systems is now available. With this development, a fully compatible experience will now be offered for users with M1 processor Mac computers. Microsoft says Macs with Intel processors will work great with the new Microsoft 365 version as always.

Microsoft office apps will run much faster on new Macs

According to the statements made by Microsoft, it states that Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote and PowerPoint in Microsoft 365 will work much more efficiently on the new generation Macs. Not satisfied with just this optimization, the company says that the new Microsoft 365 version is universal, that is, it is designed to work on different platforms.

As a matter of fact, Microsoft 365 could already run on Macs with M1 processors. However, until now, the application was only available through the Rosetta 2 emulator. However, the new version both disabled Rosetta 2 and brought a better experience in terms of performance. Also, Microsoft has been trying to refresh its Outlook software for a long time. The latest version of Microsoft 365 has also offered the renewed Outlook to users.



