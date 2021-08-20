Microsoft 365 Receives First Big Price Adjustment in 10 Years

This Thursday (19), Microsoft announced a price adjustment for “Microsoft 365“, its suite of programs, formerly called “Office 365”, in business plans. The novelty is the first major change in fees charged in at least 10 years, when the set of services was launched, and seeks to reflect the “growing benefits offered to consumers” during this period, as the company explains.

Since its launch, Office 365 has attracted more than 300 million users worldwide. However, it was only in 2017 that the software package became the Microsoft 365, more complete and with the inclusion of new software, such as Microsoft Teams, Stream, Planner, Visio and OneDrive, among 19 other applications.

In addition, there were also more than 1,400 features added, which can be categorized into three respective areas according to Microsoft: “Communication and Collaboration”; “Security and Compliance” and “AI and Automation”. In general, the novelties seek to make the user’s life easier with greater integration between the programs, advanced tools and greater reliability of use.

Justifying itself in these implementations, Microsoft has changed the price of all its Microsoft 365 plans by an average of 15%. Initially, the changes will be exclusive to Business and Enterprise tuition, taking effect on March 1, 2022. According to the company, the values ​​will be globally corrected according to the local market in each country and will not affect educational and consumer plans.

new prices

Check out the new prices for the United States below. So far, the company has not revealed new prices for the Brazilian market — see current values ​​here.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic ($5 to $6 per user)

Microsoft 365 Business Premium ($20 to $22)

Office 365 E1 ($8 to $10)

Office 365 E3 ($20 to $23)

Office 365 E5 (from $35 to $38)

Microsoft 365 E3 (from $32 to $36)