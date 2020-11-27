Microsoft 365 feature allows companies to spy

A report warns about a Microsoft 365 feature that delivers detailed employee information to companies

Privacy concerns and misuse of a Microsoft 365 feature that allows companies to spy on employees have been raised.

Managers can use a promoted “productivity score” feature to provide aggregated data on the performance of organizations to monitor individual employees.

Microsoft has been criticized for allowing “workplace surveillance” after privacy advocates warned that the company’s “productivity score” feature allows managers to use Microsoft 365 to track their employees’ activity to individual level.

The tools, first released in 2019, are designed to “give you visibility into how your organization works,” according to a Microsoft blog post, and aggregate information on everything from email usage to network connectivity, in a percentage of headlines for office productivity.

But by default, the reports also allow managers to drill down into individual employee data, to find those who participate the least in group chat conversations, send fewer emails, or don’t collaborate on shared documents.

Metrics or espionage in companies?

Researcher Wolfie Christl says this is problematic as it allows employees to be judged on purely arbitrary metrics, rather than the quality of their work.

Esoteric metrics based on analyzing extensive data about employee activities has been mostly the domain of fringe software vendors. Now it's built into MS 365. A new feature to calculate 'productivity scores' turns Microsoft 365 into an full-fledged workplace surveillance tool: pic.twitter.com/FC3N6KkIR3 — Wolfie Christl (@WolfieChristl) November 24, 2020

The software company claims that the individual level data is intended solely for IT support.

The statistics are displayed collectively over a 28 day period and provided at the user level so that an IT administrator can provide technical assistance and guidance.

But Christl points out that this appears to be contradicted by the fact that Microsoft assigns “influence scores” to employees.

In Workplace Analytics, Microsoft assigns each employee an “influence score” …

A “numerical score that indicates how well connected a person is within the company.”

A higher score means that the person who is better connected has a greater potential to drive change. (A person’s connection is based on the frequency of collaboration activities, including emails, meetings, Teams calls, and Teams chats with other people within the company.)

Basecamp founder David Heinemeier Hansson described the practice of offering tools to spy on employees as worse than dystopian.

The word dystopian is not strong enough to describe the new hell that Microsoft has just opened.

Just as the reputation of a new and better company was being built, it was detonated with the most invasive workplace surveillance scheme ever known.



