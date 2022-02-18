Micron Ends Crucial Ballistix Max And Max RGB Memory Line

Micron announced last Wednesday (16) that it will no longer produce the memories of the Crucial Ballistix enthusiast line. According to the press release, ending the lifecycle of Crucial Ballistix, Crucial Ballistix MAX and Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB memories is part of a strategic shift in its memory segment.

The series was one of Crucial’s most iconic and offered ultra-high performance kits, with speeds of up to 5100 MT/s and support for the Intel XMP 2.0 overclock profile. Also according to the statement, the company intends to focus on the development of DDR5 memories for the domestic and server markets.

Storage solutions for enthusiasts

The end of Ballistix memories does not represent Crucial’s departure from the gamer and enthusiast segments. The company intends to continue to support its various storage product lines, such as the Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD, Crucial P2 Gen 3 NVMe SSD, and the Crucial X6 and Crucial X8 portable SSDs.