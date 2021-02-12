Microlino 2.0: ‘mini’ electric car to be produced in 2021

The automaker Micro-Mobility officially unveiled the brand new electric car prototype. This is the Microlino 2.0, a kind of “smart” that is in the testing phase and should be manufactured in 2021.

The Microlino 2.0 stands out for its compact and lean yet safe design. The entire structure of the vehicle is made of pressed steel and aluminum, as well as conventional cars, ensuring more safety for passengers. The look is quite compared to the Romi-Isetta microcar, which was produced in Brazil from the end of the 1950s.

Because of the use of these materials, the weight of the car is not affected. This is one of the biggest changes in relation to the first concept. Inside, it also has a digital panel with basic direction information.

Other highlights of the vehicle include a range of up to 200 km, a single front door and the ability to take up to two people, including the driver, with additional space for small loads. The maximum speed is 90 km / h, and the car is suitable for use in cities.

Production of the car in Europe is expected to begin by September 2021, when model approval will be approved by European bodies. Before that, however, new prototypes with even more features must be revealed by the automaker.

The estimated price for the launch of the Microlino 2.0 is € 12 thousand – about R $ 78 thousand in direct currency conversion, without taking into account any subsidies and discounts from European countries that already have policies for the adoption of electric cars.