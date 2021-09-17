Microids Signs Deal With Taito For Two New Games

Microids announced this week that it has struck a deal with Tatio to produce two new games from the iconic Japanese developer. The titles are still under wraps, but they are already under development and should be released in 2022.

“Microids’ international development strategy remains strong and we are proud to collaborate with Taito. We are delighted that the Japanese giant has completely trusted us to develop these titles.” – declared Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids.

Microids, so far, has invested more in game production in the West, such as the recently announced Vertigo, based on the work of Alfred Hitchcock. The producer therefore wants to increase its portfolio and expand its reach into other territories, especially Japan.

“We have complete confidence in Microids’ ability to revive two of our licenses through the titles they will offer in the coming months. Gamers will be surprised to witness these games returning to current consoles.” – said Katsuhiko Iwaki, president of Taito.

Currently Taito has not appeared much in major releases, but the company is emblematic of the history of video games, being none other than the creator of Space Invaders, and also famous for the Darius and Bubble Bobble series.

An interesting curiosity about Taito is that you can play Space Invaders on its official website, by accessing one of its error pages.