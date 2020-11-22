Mickey Mouse: 5 Fun Movies You Must See

These five Mickey Mouse movies are going to love you if you haven’t seen them we don’t know what you’re waiting for

Children admire him, adults adore him, and the world can never get enough of him – the one and only Mickey Mouse has been an iconic Disney heritage character loved by billions around the world for more than 90 years.

As you prepare to embark on another exciting journey with your friends Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which premiered on November 18, The Truth News has a list of the 5 Mickey Mouse films dearest you can catch now!

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie

Mickey Mouse is a mischievous sailor on a riverboat under the command of the tyrannical Captain Pete.

The Prince and the Pauper

Mickey is a frustrated bandleader who must deal with the obnoxious peanut vendor Donald Duck who tries to persuade the band to play Turkey in the Straw.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

An anthology of three stories that present moving sequences and shed light on the true meaning of Christmas.

Mickey Mouse at the band concert

Mickey is a frustrated bandleader who must deal with the obnoxious peanut vendor Donald Duck who tries to persuade the band to play Turkey in the Straw.

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, it features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as the Three Musketeers who become pawns in Peg-leg Pete’s sinister plan.

Mickey is ready to embark on another exciting journey with his friends Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse so you better stay informed when we have a new movie.



