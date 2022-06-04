Mickey Haller Is Still Lincoln’s Lawyer If He Keeps Office

In the new Netflix TV adaptation of “Lincoln’s Lawyer,” the main character Mickey Haller is shown at some point with an office, although it is known that the character conducts business in his car. Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is named Lincoln’s lawyer for a reason. He has a reputation as a defense attorney who works in a Lincoln Town Car, not in an office, and is driven around Los Angeles by a chauffeur. Based on the books of the same name and the film version starring Matthew McConaughey, the Netflix adaptation delves deeper into storylines not previously adapted for the screen.

Lincoln Lawyer portrays Mickey Haller as a criminal defense attorney and former opioid addict. The first season of the series is mainly based on The Copper Verdict, the second book in the series written by Michael Connelly, in which Mickey manages his daily affairs while sitting in the back seat of his city car. Mickey inherits Jerry Vincent’s position in this storyline and thinks to keep it.

Unfortunately for the namesake of the series and the overall appeal of the character, changing the scenery of Mickey from a city car to an office setting would dramatically change the dynamics of the show. In the books, Haller refuses this office, but eventually he rents an office and then an attic — something that the TV adaptation has not yet touched upon. In the series, it seems that Mickey can keep the office as a base for Lorna (Becky Newton) and Cisco (Angus Sampson), and this move may lead to the fact that the Lincoln lawyer will generally move away from the attention of Haller working from his car. This may lead to a possible change in the structure of the second season of the series “Lincoln the Lawyer”, but in this case, the characteristics of the series and its main character will not be the same.

Netflix has not yet confirmed the 2nd season of the TV series “Lincoln’s Lawyer,” but if it is renewed, Mickey Haller should stay in his city car. The character’s appeal to viewers is largely based on his quirkiness and rough edges. When Mickey drives a car, is always on the move and does the necessary research necessary to protect his clients, this is what defines the personality of the character. Without the car, Mickey would have turned into another court drama by creator David E. Kelly, entertaining, but no different from other works such as “The Practice” or “Boston Lawyers.”

After all, the Netflix version of Mickey Haller has to stay in his Lincoln Town Car for the duration of the series. Anyway, the producers would have to change the title of the series from “Lincoln’s Lawyer” if he was a lawyer tied to a desk all day. The nuances of the character will be different, and the series may eventually become outdated, despite the fact that the character makes similar changes to the source material.