Mick Schumacher Hits the Track with Ferrari

One of the most important legends of Formula 1, the son of German pilot Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher toured the Mugello circuit before the Tuscan GP in the car his father used in 2004.

It was possible to see quite exciting races in Formula 1 in the 1990s and early 2000s. In those years, Ferrari’s German driver Michael Schumacher was among the names that stormed the tracks.

Michael Schumacher, who broke many records with his Ferrari overalls and won the championship 7 times in total, had a stroke after his skiing accident in 2013. The racing legend has been in a coma since 2014.

Schumacher was not forgotten in the 1000th race

The Tuscan Grand Prix held in Italy on September 13 was very important for Ferrari. This race, held in their own country, went down in history as the 1000th grand prix attended by the Italian team. Ferrari also worked to immortalize this event.

Andrea Bocelli sang the Italian national anthem before the race. In addition, Ferrari painted its cars in burgundy instead of iconic red specifically for the race. The most emotional moments of the pre-race events were experienced when F2004 and its pilot were on the track.

Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, took a tour of the Mugello circuit in his father’s F2004, where he gained great success. Schumacher’s car, which has a special place among Ferrari fans, called Tifosi, has met with asphalt again in Italy.

Wiped the rust of your ears

🇩🇪Mick Schumacher, babası 🏆Michael Schumacher'in harikalar yarattığı efsane F2004 aracıyla 🇮🇹Mugello'da turluyor!pic.twitter.com/79I737uItU — Motorsport Türkiye (@Motorsport_TR) September 13, 2020

Hybrid engines, which is one of the controversial issues among Formula 1 fans, do not give the usual engine sound, although they are more successful in terms of performance. Many F1 fans also complain about this situation. In this sense, the noise of the F2004 and its V10 engine wiped the rust of the ears.

Mick Schumacher is currently competing in Formula 2 with the Prema Theodore Racing team. Born in 1999, the pilot also continues his training at the Ferrari pilot academy. It is considered certain that the young pilot will take his father’s seat in the future. Whether the young Schumacher will be able to fill his father’s void is a matter of curiosity.



