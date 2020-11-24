Michigan confirms Biden’s victory in the state

Michigan’s electoral board approved its vote count for the presidential election on Monday and confirmed the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the state. State officials are thus resisting pressure from President Donald Trump to delay the process.

This confirmation is one of the biggest electoral setbacks for the tycoon, who has intervened directly to try to turn the electoral result around. He did so by supporting charges that had made false claims about the integrity of the vote and by inviting legislative leaders from the Republican party in Michigan to the White House. These leaders said later that the normal certification process would develop.

The report from the state election office shows that Biden won by 154,000 votes over Trump. The board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, certified that Michigan’s 16 electoral votes go to the president-elect. There were three votes in favor and one abstention.

The certification recognizes Biden’s victory in a key state that Trump managed to wrest from Democrats four years ago and highlights the failure of the president’s legal efforts to overturn the election result.

Last week, the Wayne County Board of Elections (in Michigan) blocked the certification of results for minor discrepancies in the vote count. This gave rise to the electoral campaign of the president to increase his fuss against the elections. But today’s procedure puts a stop to claims without evidence from Republicans.



