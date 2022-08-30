Michelle Yeoh will Receive the Pioneering TIFF Share Her Journey Award for Everything and Everywhere at Once

This is Michelle Yeoh’s world, we just live in it. The famous performer will receive the first TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, which aims to break the glass ceiling, “recognizing a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has had a positive impact on women throughout their careers” — in 2022 in Toronto. International Film Festival (TIFF). The award will be presented to BVLGARI at a fundraising gala on Sunday, September 11, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

“Michelle Yeoh is the epitome of innovation,— said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “Her works on screen span continents, genres and decades. This year she presented the play “Everything everywhere and at once”, which demonstrates her boundless abilities. We are so proud to have honored her with the “Share Her Journey” award.

“Everything is Everywhere and at Once” is a comedy drama filled with heartbreaking storylines, problems with taxes and parallel universes (which give way to epic action scenes). Yeo carries her role as the matriarch of the Wang family, Evelyn, through several alternate realities, effortlessly changing shape in each image. During the release of the film, Game Rant wrote: “Yeo […] copes well with the role of a woman who is clearly not herself. Besides the usual Evelyn, she also plays all these other versions. about her, one of whom, ironically, is a famous martial arts movie star.” In addition to her starring role in the highest-rated film, Yeo also starred in the films “Crouching Tiger”, “Tomorrow will Never Die”, “Insanely Rich Asians” and “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

Created by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film currently has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many critics call it “excessive”, but in a good way. Peter Travers of Good Morning American writes, “Daniels and their wow star Michelle Yeoh turn this visionary comedy of the absurd into a volcano of creative ideas in full eruption. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” while Alejandro Turdo of Hoy Sale Cine calls the film “visually stunning,” while noting that his colleagues Yeo and Ke Hai Quan were “at the top of their game.”

TIFF will return on September 8-18 in its 46th year. The event will open with “Swimmers” Sally El Hosaini, and will end with “Daliland” Mary Harron. Between these two films, there will be about 200 feature films, including world premieres, new releases and some solid comebacks, such as “The Mummy” and the 30th anniversary screening of “Their Own League” (both are part of the TIFF Festival Street program).). Additional winners in 2022 include Icelandic artist and composer Hildur Gudnadottir at the TIFF Variety Artisan Award, Hosaini at the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, Brendan Fraser at the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, director Sam Mendes at the TIFF Ebert Director Award and the My Policeman ensemble at the TIFF Tribute Award for performance.