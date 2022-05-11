Michelle Williams tells how Jeremy Strong helped Matilda after Heath Ledger’s death: She “didn’t grow up with her Father”

Enter and advance. Michelle Williams spoke frankly about the sweet relationship of her daughter Matilda Ledger with actor Jeremy Strong and how the “Legacy” star was next to a young girl after the death of Heath Ledger.

“[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy,” the 41—year-old Dawson Creek graduate said in an article published Tuesday, May 10. 2, when the “Dark Knight” star died at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose in January 2008, “was changed by [Strong’s] ability to play as if his life depended on it, because her life depended on it.”

The “My Week with Marilyn” actress explained, “Jeremy was serious enough to bear the weight of a child’s broken heart, and sensitive enough to figure out how to approach her through play, games and nonsense.”

Williams also noted that Strong’s clothes were ruined because of how much he played with Matilda, who is now 16 years old. after Heath’s untimely death.)

“He only had one sweater and two T—shirts, and they were torn at the neck because he was playing pony with my daughter and letting her ride on his back and use his clothes as reins,” she told the publication, defending her friend from the criticism he received after how the profile of a New Yorker mentioned his closet full of torn designer clothes. (She also supported his choice of method of play.) “So he walked around with his ruined beautiful things, and he never thought twice about it, and he never told her to stop.”

The Halloween H20 actress is currently expecting her third child, the second child from her husband Thomas Cale, whom she married in March 2020. The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old son, Hart, whose name was first revealed on Tuesday.

“It’s very joyful,” Williams said of the news of her pregnancy. “Over the years, you kind of wonder what they might or might not have for you. It’s nice to find that what you want over and over again is available once again. This good fortune has not escaped me or my family.”

The actress knows the importance of these happy moments. She first met Heath during the filming of Brokeback Mountain in 2005, and the film partners welcomed Matilda in October of the same year, just a month before the release of the romantic drama. The couple separated in September 2007. Four months later, the actor tragically died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

In 2016, the Manchester by the Sea actress spoke about Matilda’s upbringing as a single mother after the death of her late partner.

“To be honest, in almost everything else, I believe that I am in favor of not fighting with circumstances, accepting where you are and where you have been. In almost every sense except one,” she told Porter magazine at the time. “I could fully adhere to this point of view if Matilda did not have a father. You know, it’s just that it’s not… I mean, it’s never going to be right.”

Although Heath’s parents and sisters were supposed to inherit his estate at the time of his death, they gave everything to his daughter.

“Our family gave Matilda everything,” Heath’s father, Kim Ledger, told Australia’s The Sunday Times in January 2008.