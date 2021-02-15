Michelle Trachtenberg, Georgina Sparks de Gossip Girl

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has lived the covert and iconic Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl since 2007. For the first four seasons, the actress was a recurring character on the show and for the past two years she has appeared in almost every episode.

After the end of The CW’s teen series in 2012, the question remains: #PorOndeAnda Michelle Trachtenberg?

The beginning of Michelle Trachtenberg’s acting career

The New York actress has been in business for more than three decades. Her career started with TV commercials, such as the laundry soap brand Wisk, which was her first. After that, she has starred in more than 100 advertisements.

Her debut on TV, however, was at the age of six, when she participated in an episode of Law & Order. The appearance was followed by a small work in the series Clarissa Sabe Tudo, in addition to some episodes of the popular American soap opera All My Children.

His first recurring role was in 1994, on Nickelodeon’s sitcom The Adventures of Pete and Pete, as Nona. In 1996, she left the series to star in the film The Little Spy.

In 1997, she would star in her first series, Meego, as Maggie Parker. The show, however, had only one season with 13 episodes.

Main career years

Trachtenberg joined the cast of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer in 2000, in Season 5. The actress played Dawn, Buffy’s younger sister.

Although Michelle is a big fan of the vampire series, Dawn’s presence in the plot was not so successful with the fans, probably because the character came out of nowhere and served only as a catalyst to develop the central character.

In the years following Buffy’s end, in 2003, Trachtenberg acted in the film EuroTrip, participated in HBO’s Six Feet Under series, in addition to Dreams on Ice, a remake of Night of Terror, and voiced Tika in the animation Dragonlance: Dragons of Autumn Twilight.

In 2008, Trachtenberg, who was already familiar with vampire stories, almost starred in one of the most successful franchises of the time: Twilight. In an interview with US Weekly, the actress said there was an interest on both sides in putting her in the role of protagonist Bella Swan, but the agendas never matched.

However, her biggest role so far came next. In 2007, she was cast as Georgina Sparks, a young manipulator who caused many disagreements between the characters. Her first appearance on the teen hit Gossip Girl was as Serena’s ex-friend, who escapes rehab to wreak havoc on the Upper East Side. During the series, the character occasionally appears to create more dramatic episodes.