Michelle Pfeiffer finds Emotional words for Rapper Coolio

Michelle Pfeiffer (64 years old) is mourning her old friend! This Thursday morning came the sad news that Coolio ( ✝ 59) died at the age of 59. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. In addition to numerous fans of the musician, his friends, colleagues and associates mourn. Michelle, who starred in one of his videos, found words of love for Coolio online!

In addition to Snoop Dogg (50) and Bret Michaels (59), MC Hammer (60) also spoke with touching words and called the deceased one of the nicest guys he had ever known. Cult rapper Flavor Flav (63) also publicly mourned Coolio in a Twitter post: “We wanted to perform together on Tuesday. Rest in peace, my friend.”