Michelle Branch got angry at Ex-husband Patrick Carney less than 2 months before the breakup: you “make our world go round”

No warning signs? Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney seemed to be completely in love just a few months before they broke up.

“To say I’m completely devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel about myself and my family,” Branch, 39, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 11, confirming the couple’s split. “The rug was completely removed from under me, and now I have to figure out how to move on.”

The singer’s “Everywhere” announcement surprised many fans, as she recently shared several free social media posts about 42-year-old Carney, whom she married in 2019.

“Park Life ❤️,” she captioned a picture of the Black Keys drummer and their 6—month-old daughter Willy from June 30.

Earlier that month, Branch sang Carney’s praises during Father’s Day celebrations. “This guy makes our world turn, and we love him so much,” she wrote next to a photo of her now—estranged spouse with their 3-year-old son Rhys. “I’m sorry you didn’t get to golf yesterday, Patrick! #Father’s Day 🏆”.

The Arizona native also spoke about her former love in May, sharing a PDA-filled photo of the duo at Troubadour in Los Angeles. “She fell in love with a drummer,” she captioned a black-and-white photo with a kiss on May 12.

Branch revealed how much she adores Carney a month before he celebrated his birthday. “Happy birthday, @officerpatrickcarney 🎂❤️,” she wrote along with a screenshot of her man’s music that appears on her phone. “Even Spotify knows you’re my biggest mood hit.”

Carney, for his part, told his fans about the couple’s life at home in February after the birth of their daughter.

“The stork came on February 2 at 7:12 a.m. and brought a girl for @michellebranch and me,” he wrote on Instagram the same month, sharing a snapshot of their new addition. “Willy Jacquet Carney weighs 7 pounds 5 ounces and is 18 feet tall. It is named after my grandmother Willie Madge Slate and the maiden name of Michelle’s mother, Jacquet.”

Branch also shared the happy news with her followers at the time, captioning the same photo: “Welcome to the world, sweet girl Willy ❤️. …We are so in love 🥰”.

The “Leave the Pieces” singer met Carney in 2015 when they were working on her album “Hopeless Romantic”. Two years later, the Ohio native proposed on Brunch’s birthday.

The duo welcomed their first child in August 2018, son Rhys, before Willie’s arrival earlier this year. “Are you happy now?” The actress also has a daughter, Owen, 17, from ex-husband Teddy Landau, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2015.

Branch and Carney exchanged vows in Louisiana less than a year after Rhys was born. “What a dream ✨ thank you to all our wonderful friends and family for helping us celebrate,” the bride captioned an Instagram photo from the ceremony in April 2019. “We were told that last night we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila. Feeling of love❤️❤️”.

Before the affair with Branch, Carney married twice. He separated from Denise Grollmus in 2009 after two years of marriage. He moved on to Emily Ward, to whom he was married from 2012 to 2016.