Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid breakup with Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic violence hours before she announced her separation from Patrick Carney, Us Weekly can confirm.

Michelle Branch, a timeline of Patrick Carney’s relationship before the breakup

According to the legal documents we received, 39-year-old Branch was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, at 2 a.m. local time in Nashville, and her bail was set at $1,000. The “Everywhere” singer, who has a son, Rhys, 3, and daughter, Will Jacquet, 6 months, with a band member, 42, was subsequently released, and her next court appearance will take place in November.

Branch confirmed that she and Carney had broken up in a statement. “To say that I am completely devastated is not even close to describing how I feel about myself and my family. The carpet completely fell out from under me, and now I have to figure out how to move on,” she told Us on Thursday. “With such young children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

She then accused him of fraud, to which he has not yet responded publicly. We have reached out to a representative of the Black Keys drummer for comment.

This story is still developing.