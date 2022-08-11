Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney split after 3 years of marriage: “completely devastated”

It’s over. Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney have separated after three years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

Celebrity Breakups of 2022: The stars who broke up this year

“To say that I am completely devastated is not even close to describing how I feel about myself and my family. The carpet was completely removed from under me, and now I have to figure out how to move on,” Branch, 39, said in a statement to Us on Thursday, August 11. “With such young children, I ask for privacy and kindness. ”

The 39-year-old singer met the 42-year-old drummer of the Black Keys in 2015, when they were working on the album Branch Hopeless Romantic, and soon after that the musicians began dating. In March 2017, the artist “Everywhere” talked about working with Carney and how their collaboration and friendship eventually led to the emergence of the novel.

“The record wouldn’t have seen the light if he hadn’t been involved. That’s why it was important for him to be there — when we created the feeling that we were against the whole world,” she said of her then—beau during an interview with Billboard. “Pat said: “I remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and thinking you were very cute.” Why couldn’t we just meet each other when we were in our twenties? We would have saved so much heartache!”

Rainbow babies! Stars who welcomed babies after Miscarriages

Carney asked this question to Branch on her birthday in 2017. A year later, their first child was born, son Rhys, who is now 3 years old. Mom signed the Instagram post at the time. “Born August 28, 2018 at 23:48. 8 pounds 13 ounces 20 inches.”

In April 2019, the couple got married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. A few days before the wedding, Brunch teased the event via social media. “Love is in the air (and tequila after champagne was a bad idea),” the Arizona native wrote along with an Instagram shot of her kissing Carney at a party.

Before announcing the dismissal, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Willy Jacquet, in February after a previous miscarriage in December 2020.

The Most Shocking Celebrity Divorces

“Just when we were in third place and heading home (baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, “No, I’m not done yet.” December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally,” the singer wrote to Hotel Paper. “A bomb exploded in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to twist the dagger in my heart even more, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother-f-ker!).

Branch was previously married to bass guitarist Tedda Landau from 2004 to 2015. The exes have a 17-year-old daughter, Owen.