Michele Morrone with her son in front of Peppa Pig!

In the story of his Instagram account, actor Michele Morrone appeared in front of the cartoon Peppa Pig. It is not easy to raise children every day. Actor Michele Morrone, a dad of two boys, regrets having to watch Peppa Pig with one of them.

Lasts, lasts the life of a parent! Indeed, actor Michele Morrone is the proud father of two adorable little boys.

Thus, both were born from his past love affair with Rouba Saadeh. With the stylist for the famous brand Elie Saab, he stayed four years.

So the former lovebirds, who seem to be on very good terms, share custody of the two ends of the crop. And right now, it’s the handsome performer of Massimo in the movie 365 DNI who is dealing with it.

While Michele Morrone adores his two sons, he doesn’t enjoy all aspects of parenting. Namely, having to watch some cartoons.

Yep, one of her two boys is a huge fan of the Peppa Pig cartoon. He could spend hours watching the adventures of this cute pig. To the great regret of dad …

MICHELE MORRONE ENDED

Indeed, the character of Peppa Pig has the gift of annoying the 30-year-old Italian comedian. In fact, Michele Morrone has just shared his exasperation in the story of his Instagram account.

First, the one who melts his 77 million social media fans filmed his face in close-up. So we can see his pouting pout.

Then he filmed his little boy slumped on the sofa, more than focused in front of his iPad. In order not to miss a thing of the Peppa Pig episode, he stuck his head to the screen.

So Michele Morrone seems to be really fed up with it. But the actor clearly cannot resist his baby boy’s wishes. For him, as for his brother, he could accept anything …