Michele Morrone: Tickets are open for his virtual concert!

To the delight of his millions of fans, Michele Morrone will hold a virtual concert on March 11. On Instagram, the very famous Italian actor announced the opening of the ticket office.

Very active on the Web, Michele Morrone is the delight of his very large audience. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to be bored.

Between the photos of his shootings, behind the scenes of the shootings, the unpublished extracts of his songs and the unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

Every day, the Massimo performer in the hit movie 365 Dni feeds his various accounts with exclusive content. And his fans rejoice.

They follow the activity of their idol en masse on social networks, in search of new nuggets. And for once, there are many.

As a result, Michele Morrone has nearly 12 million subscribers on Instagram, one of his favorite platforms. Yes, you did hear it.

And to the delight of all these beautiful people, the handsome 30-year-old man has just made a very big announcement… The ticket office for his live concert is finally open!

He thus invites his subscribers to come and find their place.

MICHELE MORRONE OPENS THE TICKET OFFICE FOR HIS LIVE CONCERT!

Notably famous for his role in the controversial but still highly regarded film 365 Dni, Michele Morrone emerges as one of the most popular Italian actors of the day.

It must be said that the handsome 30-year-old brunette has a lot of talent. He thus connects the projects, but above all, the very big successes! Nothing seems to be able to stop him.

Besides, the movie star doesn’t just do comedy. She can also sing and play the guitar! Yes, you did hear it.

On February 14, 2020, the multi-hatted artist released his very first album titled Dark Room. And his fans are ripping it off!

It must be said that the project is really not bad for a first. But Michele Morrone would now like to exhibit his talent on stage. Unfortunately… The time is not really good.

He then decided to innovate and is therefore preparing to hold a live concert. No, you’re not dreaming. On Tuesday 23 February, he announced the opening of the ticket office!

To be able to attend the virtual concert of the great Italian star, you have to pay 10 euros. The most fans can opt for the premium ticket at 15 euros.

They will then have access to four new songs played by their idol. We let you take a look at the movie star’s Instagram story!