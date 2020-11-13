Michele Morrone: qui est son ex-femme Rouba Saadeh?

The handsome Michele Morrone never stops talking about him! Back on his conquest of fans with his role in 365 days and zoom on his ex wife Rouba Saadeh!

Originally from Puglia but born in Milan, actor Michele Morrone has won over audiences with the role of Don Massimo Torricelli in 365 days! Indeed, he is the star of this Netflix erotic film and drama.

After his runaway success, fans want to know more about him! But also on his ex-wife who is also the mother of their sons!

We do not know the date of birth of Rouba Saadeh, the ex-wife of Michele Morrone! However, it is known for sure that she is from Lebanon.

A lifelong fashion enthusiast, Rouba is today a successful designer. In fact, it was fashion that brought him to Italy!

In 2013, she founded her company, Le paradis des fous! A concept store of designers, with the aim of bringing together talents from all over the world to promote their creations.

ALL ABOUT MICHELE MORRONE’S EX: ROUBA SAADEH

Michele Morrone’s ex-wife has this oriental charm that sends something very, very heavy! With a determined character and well-tempered, she knows what she wants and where she is going!

Rouba Saadeh and Michele Morrone therefore met in 2011 in Lebanon! Immediate love at first sight, the lovers got married in 2014 …

Very intimate, the ceremony was reserved for the family! Unfortunately, their love did not consolidate enough and in 2018, after the birth of their two sons Marcus and Brando, they decided to go their separate ways.

Today Rouba lives in Lebanon with her children. On this matter, the actor expressed his displeasure to Italian Stories, noting “that with his ex-wife he remained on excellent terms but that having his children so far away is a source of great pain for him. “



