Michele Morrone in a moment of tenderness with his son!

Michele Morrone adores his children. The 365 DNI actor shared a loving moment with his two sons on Instagram.

Michele Morrone has his heart set on his feet. The Italian actor loves his sons above all else, and he doesn’t hesitate to give them tender hugs.

The actor of the hit film 365 DNI therefore shared on Instagram a tender moment of bond with one of his two sons. The handsome kid had two children from his love affair with Rouba Saadeh.

Once reluctant to show them off on Instagram, the singer has changed his mind. On social networks, there are several photos and videos of Marcus and Brando.

Yesterday, the actor shared a video that will blow your mind! In the images Michele Morrone embraces her son tenderly in front of the camera.

“That’s all I need,” the actor captioned the video. One thing is for sure, the actor takes his role as a father very seriously.

MICHELE MORRONE SHARES A MOMENT OF COMPLICITY WITH HER SON

Michele devotes a true worship to his two children. The two toddlers are the first two fans of their talented dad.

This weekend, the handsome kid shared several videos via Instagram. In the images, the actor is therefore singing a song that appears on his album, Dark Room.

So we see the actor’s two children drinking their daddy’s words. The singer therefore took advantage of a father-son day to sing them some songs that appear on his album.

A nice surprise which must therefore have pleased the two main stakeholders. The actor’s two boys were therefore born in 2014 and then 2017, even seem to have the same musical ear as their daddy… It’s beautiful!

The singer therefore divorced his wife in 2017, shortly before welcoming their second child. A brutal separation, which plunged the actor into a deep depression that lasted for several years. Now cured, the actor is enjoying his children to the fullest.