Michele Morrone in a hat to watch Pokémon on TV!

365 Dni actor Michele Morrone flaunts his look for watching Pokémon on social media. We give you more details.

Michele Morrone shares his evening in front of Pokémon on social networks!

The handsome Italian actor is very active on social networks. Indeed, Michele Morrone often shares her daily life with her many subscribers.

He thus wishes to remain very close to his community! To the delight of his fans who discover his life in great detail.

We now know that the young actor is a big fan of cartoons! Indeed, Michele Morrone shared a Story on his Instagram account where he reveals his evening in front of the TV.

The handsome Italian has opted for a gray marcel and a khaki green beanie. A very relaxed style to spend an evening in front of Pokémon!

MICHELE MORRONE SPENDING AN EVENING WITH HER SON

The actor who appeared in the scandalous 365 DNI film spent the evening with his son. On social networks, Michele Morrone has also shared Stories he revealed during the program.

In fact, we notice that the young dad and his son have watched several cartoons, including Pokémon! In another Story, the young man revealed an adorable moment of tenderness with his son.

In fact we see the handsome brunette taking his son in his arms. He will share his love with his boy on his Story.

“Everything I needed” reads. You should know that Michele Morrone is the happy father of two little boys.

In fact, her two children are from her former marriage. Today the two ex-spouses still seem to be on very good terms.

On Instagram, the young dad had previously unveiled photos of his two boys. The fans then loved to discover his little family. One of his publications had even collected more than 256,000 likes! Just that.