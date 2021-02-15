Michele Morrone celebrates Valentine’s Day for his fans!

Actor Michele Morrone celebrates Valentine’s Day with his fans on social media! We’ll give you more details.

We are February 14th. And like every year, thousands of lovers celebrate this day and take the opportunity to declare their love.

But Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples. Thus, some take advantage of this day to simply declare their laziness.

On the celebrity side, some stars take the opportunity to have a little thought for their fans. So this is the case of the handsome actor Michele Morrone.

Indeed the latter posted a Story on his official Instagram account in order to wish a Happy Valentine’s Day to his subscribers. “I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day. “Wrote the young man first.

“I hope all of your days are filled with love,” adds the handsome actor. “I send you all my love and positive waves” finally writes the young artist.

So it was with his fans that Michele Morrone celebrated this day of love! So, for those who don’t have a Valetin or a Valentine, at least the message from the Italian starlet will warm their hearts.

In fact, some have decided to shun Valentine’s Day this year. Indeed, a new concept called Galentine’s Day has emerged!

Celebrated on February 13, the concept aims to honor girl-to-girl friendships rather than romantic relationships. A great alternative that is gaining more and more followers. We love !

MICHELE MORRONE: ANY NEWS COMING SOON?

The young artist seems very active at the moment. The handsome Italian does everything to stay close to his community. And social networks make it much easier for him!

Indeed, the young actor took the opportunity this weekend to unveil his Valentine’s playlist for example. Something to delight his biggest fans!

Thus, Michele Morrone shared his Spotify playlist with his thousands of Instagram followers. But the young artist also reserved another nice surprise for them!

Indeed, he announced on his Instagram account the upcoming release of a new single. Because yes, the handsome actor who we discovered in the film 365 DNI on the Netflix platform is also a singer!

Besides, those who loved the music from the film know that most of them are signed by Michele Morrone himself! Eh yes.

Thus, in his Story on Instagram, the young singer announced the release of his next single. He invites his fans to pre-record this new track entitled Beautiful.

In fact, fans of the singer will be able to find him in a live concert scheduled for March 11! Tickets are already available for sale. However, the artist clarified that places were limited. So, you will have to hurry to be able to follow her concert from your sofa!