Michele Morrone bewitches his fans with his fiery gaze!

Michele Morrone is omnipresent on social networks. The 365 DNI actor captivated his fans with his fiery gaze!

The 30-year-old Italian actor has captivated his fans with his fiery gaze, and it's in his Instagram Story!

The Italian actor was revealed in the erotic film 365 DNI, and has been a hit since. Omnipresent on Instagram, the handsome kid posts a lot of content.

Photoshoot, interview, making-of, but also songs he wrote… Michele Morrone’s Instagram account is a real showcase!

No wonder, then, that in one year, the actor has over 11.7 million subscribers. A colossal figure, which he owes to his role in 365 DNI.

A few hours ago, Michele Morrone shared a new photo via his Instagram Story. And it risks, once again, to be emulated.

On the Story shared by the actor, the latter therefore has a glowing gaze. As the great seducer that he is, Michele Morrone has captivated his fans.

And this is far from the first time that the hunk has posted these kind of pictures. Comfortable in front of the camera, he does not hesitate to undress for his followers.

He has been seen shirtless at the gym, but also during several photo shoots organized by photographers from around the world. And that’s not all.

Passing through Paris to promote 365 DNI, the handsome kid had come out the big game, with looks more surprising than each other.

Every photo Michele Morrone posts receives millions of likes, proof that his community is sticking with him. Because in addition to posting sexy photos, the actor also shines in music.

He also released his first album, Dark Room, on July 31. And our little finger tells us that it does not intend to stop there, on the contrary!