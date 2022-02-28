Michael Van de Poppe Announced! Polygon and These 2 Predict Big Leap For Ethereum Rivals

While the cryptocurrency market is experiencing ups and downs, popular crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe believes that these 3 altcoins will explode in the near future.

Michael Van de Poppe Predicts Strong Rise for These 3 Altcoins

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest predictions for the cryptocurrency market. The famous analyst announced that he predicts strong rises for Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum rivals Polkadot (DOT) and Phantom (FTM).

Van de Poppe told his 573,800 followers on Twitter that Ethereum scaling solution Polygon will make a splash after successfully finding support at $1.20.

Poppe made the following statements in his statements;

“It looks like we will test some higher levels as long as the fundamentals remain as they are now. In that case, it may be possible for Polygon to test $2.”

As of the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) continues to trade at $1.44, down 0.25% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

A 55 Percent Rally

Second on the list of renowned analysts is the interoperable blockchain Polkadot (DOT). According to Van de Poppe, DOT could start a 55% rally and resist at $27.04.

While making predictions about the DOT, Poppe said:

“We expect Polkadot (DOT) to continue running towards $27 as long as everything remains normal.”

Polkadot continues to change hands at $ 17.11, with a decrease of 4.27% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing.

The open-source smart contract platform Fantom was last on Poppe’s list. Van de Poppe predicts that with the strong support at $1.25 for FTM, a new rally could start and the price could continue to rise up to $1.90.

In his statements about the analyst Phantom, he made the following statements;

“Same look as FTM showing a heavy jump from support. Expect tests to take place at $1.90 and possibly $2.25, then we’ll have to see.”

Phantom (FTM) is trading at $1.59, down nearly 6.66% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing.