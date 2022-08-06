Michael Thomas takes a big step in his Recovery

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas continues to achieve positive results ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

On Saturday, head coach Dennis Allen said the two-time All-Pro had successfully joined team training for the first time this year. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he even went down to the lawn and got up without any problems.

Due to a nagging ankle injury, Thomas has not been on the field since the middle of the 2020 season. Before his dramatic decline caused by injuries, the former offensive player of the year was one of the most dominant receivers in the league.

Thomas seems to be returning to his once great form ahead of the upcoming season. Earlier this week MT was “on fire” in a one-on-one exercise.

This revival of Thomas takes place at a time so necessary for the Saints. After an excruciatingly lean year in 2021, the New Orleans team now has Thomas and newly signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

With his current upward trajectory, Thomas will be aiming to have his first full season since 2018.