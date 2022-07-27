Michael Thomas addressed fans after returning to Saints – The Spun training: what is trending in the sports world today

On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Saints received much-needed good news.

Star receiver Michael Thomas returned to training for the first time in more than a year. He was put on the puppy list last week, and it looked like he would miss most of training camp, but that’s not the case.

Thomas even posted a modest tweet announcing that he was back.

“Your favorite fantasy doctor lied,” Thomas tweeted.

Thomas was recovering all offseason, but did not participate in either OTA or minicamp.

His return would make a big difference to the Saints’ attack, as the unit wasn’t the same when he was injured.

He has the ability to take the upper hand off the defense at any time, and only a few receivers are capable of this in this league.

Thomas will probably have to overcome a few more hurdles, but it is becoming increasingly likely that he will return to the game when the first week begins.