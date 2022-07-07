Michael Strahan spoke about his expectations from Kayvon Thibodeau

Michael Strahan knows a thing or two about becoming a great pass rusher in New York.

And on Thursday, a member of the Giants Hall of Fame shared his thoughts on the franchise’s first-round pick Kayvone Thibodeau.

“I believe we have a good pick that will delight Giants fans for several years to come,” Strahan said of Oregon’s defensive end via WFAN Sports Radio.

The Giants selected Thibodeau fifth overall after one of the best players in the draft fell into their hands.

The Ducks fullback has demonstrated outstanding physique throughout his college career, and many scouts consider him a player throwing 10-11 sacks a year.

It’s been a while since the Giants had a dominant presence in the pass rush.

In New York, there were 15 seasons of Strahan and several years of the Axis of Umeniyor, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul.

But with the exception of a few seasons here and there, it’s been pretty quiet on this front.