Michael Saylor’s Statement on Bitcoin Bonds: “Global Markets are Not Ready!”

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, made a statement about Bitcoin bonds in a recent interview with Bloomberg. Saylor, known as a staunch bitcoin supporter, said that global markets are not ready for bitcoin bonds yet. Sailor shared his thoughts that the best step that can be taken in the current situation is to get an urgent loan from a large bank.

Description of “Bitcoin Bonds” by Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, the company that holds the largest amount of BTC globally in its portfolio, shared his thoughts on bitcoin bonds in an interview with Bloomberg. Saylor stated that he would be happy to see how bitcoin-backed bonds would trade someday, but that global markets are not ready for bitcoin bonds at the moment. In addition, Saylor shared his ideas that the best step that can be taken in the current situation is to get an urgent loan from a large bank.

Saylor stated in his interview that global markets are not ready for bitcoin bonds at the moment, with the following words:

“I would like to see the day when people will finally buy and sell Bitcoin bonds. The market is not quite ready for this right now. Currently, the best idea is to get an urgent loan from a large bank.”

El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bond Issue

There has been a significant delay in the issuance of bitcoin bonds, which are expected to be issued by El Salvador between March 15 and 20. While the Minister of Finance of El Salvador pointed to the uncertainty in the world markets in connection with this delay, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said that the delay in bitcoin bonds was due to the fact that pension reform should have come to congress earlier.