Michael Maze Joins “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant is pleased to announce the appearance of a new mysterious character in the series “Cute Liars: Original Sin”, which will premiere on July 28 on HBO Max. Actor Michael Maze, who has previously appeared in various cult classic films such as “Mr. Robot” and “You,” has confirmed that he will play a man named Joseph in the three-part arc of the first season. Currently represented by Mark Morikawa at MGMT Entertainment, Maze has been working in the industry for over 20 years and has accumulated solid experience working with characters in both genre shows and procedural ones.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin comes out five years after the end of the original Pretty Little Liars, but the story is far from over. In a new town called Millwood, a new generation of girls is going to keep secrets and carry crosses. The series was executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and co-executive produced by Lindsay Calhoun Bring (who worked with Aguirre-Sacasa on “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), so fans can expect this teen melodrama to be even darker. and sharper than its predecessor.

As for how Michael Mays’ Joseph fits into the picture, and what key can he keep in the secret of the Little Liars or their mothers’ past? Screen Rant spoke with the actor to find out about his role and experience on set. He not only praised the tone set by screenwriters Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoun Bring, but also the young cast led by Bailey Madison (The Fosters) and Chandler Kinney (the Disney Channel franchise “Zombies”).

First of all, what can you tell us about your character?

Michael Mays: I’m coming later in the season. I’m in three episodes in the 5-8 area, so I’m in the second half of the season. My character’s name is Joseph, and I’m a mysterious man living on the outskirts of town who has information that helps Liars in their investigation.

In the world of “Cute Liars,” mysterious men are usually not a good sign. Is it possible to say that you are more a friend or an enemy?

Michael Mays: I would say that part of the mystery is related to how I move with them in all spheres. So it’s both.

How did you find out about this role and how did the casting go?

Michael Maze: I actually live in upstate New York. I moved out of town a year ago, after COVID, to the Hudson Valley. This show is being filmed in the Hudson Valley, so I’ve heard of it. There are all these little towns along the river, and they’ve actually become kind of trendy, so there are a lot of artists here, as well as a lot of actors and musicians.

I heard about it and it was definitely my focus, so I contacted my manager to let them know it was happening. To be honest, since it was later in the season, it fell away until I got to audition for my manager. It was really cool because I had to shoot near the house, which doesn’t always happen.

There is definitely some kind of cold, grounded energy living here. I don’t know if it affected the audition or the character because they live in a small town, but that’s how it turned out.

Did you have any experience with the original series before the audition, and did you watch it after?

Michael Mays: When I auditioned for this role, I definitely checked out the original and watched a few episodes, just to get a feel for it.

I know that the whole dialogue of HBO Max from the very beginning is that this is not a reboot, but their own original approach to the existing franchise of the Pretty Little Liars universe. They really tried to make their own funny, original approach in the genre of horror and mysticism. Knowing this, I probably allowed myself a little more freedom at this audition to just have more fun with the role and immerse myself more in the horror genre.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is infamous for his unique take on “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” What do you think he brought to “Original Sin” that may not have been in “Pretty Liars”?

Michael Maze: I think his work is always based on dynamic synergy, and I feel that it’s very exciting. And I think it really speaks to HBO, Max, coming out of the world of Euphoria and moving on to these girls in that this world. So, in my opinion, he adds zest while keeping the heart in all of this, which I think is in his other works. I’ve always liked his work, so it was interesting to be with them.

You’ve been in the industry for a long time, and this show is filled with fresh faces. What was it like watching so many young actors appear in this series?

Michael Maze: I think it’s really exciting. Bailey Madison, who plays Imogen, really took on the role of a fantastic leader on set. The moment I arrived in the universe, I could tell that from the very beginning there was a connection of joy, fun and love, and I think they are all very excited about it.