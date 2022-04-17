Michael Keaton’s Batman Costume in DC EU: All 8 differences from the 1989 costume

Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman in the DCEU films The Flash and Batgirl, and his costume has changed a lot since his 1989 Batman movie.

Michael Keaton returns as Batman in The Flash and Batgirl movies, which are part of the DC Extended Universe, but he won’t look the same as in the 1989 Batman, as his DCEU costume is very different. DCEU continues its reinvention and expansion, and among the most anticipated games of this superhero universe is “Flash”, which not only explores the story of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) much deeper, but also takes the audience through the DCEU multiverse. combine two versions of Batman: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Directed by Andy Muschetti, “The Flash” is influenced by the Flashpoint storyline and will follow Barry Allen as he travels through time to prevent his mother’s murder, but time travel leads to terrible consequences for his timeline. Given that Barry’s travels will take him to other DCEU timelines, “Flash” will combine different versions of Allen, as well as Sasha Calle’s “Supergirl” and Affleck and Keaton’s Batman versions. Keaton’s Batman is expected to feature heavily in The Flash, unlike Affleck, although this will be the last time the latter plays the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

BREAKING: The first image of @MichaelKeaton as BATMAN from The Flash. pic.twitter.com/k703XOjBFK — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) April 14, 2022

Michael Keaton first appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman and reprised this role three years later in Batman Returns, which became one of the most popular superhero films. After that, the Batman universe continued without Keaton, but now he has returned to it in The Flash and the upcoming Batgirl, and, of course, this version of the caped crusader has changed a lot since 1992, and his costume is the biggest proof of how he turned into a hero. Here are all the differences between Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman costume and his DCEU costume.

What Michael Keaton’s New Batman Costume Looks Like in DCEU

Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman costume is a favorite among Batman fans, and it has become so popular and beloved that it has been used as a reference for many comic book artists. Since Tim Burton’s version of the Caped Crusader retained the comic book vibe, but tried to make it as mundane as possible, Batman’s costume reflected the same style, having elements such as a yellow service belt that gave it a more comic-like look, while the rest was armor that replaced the traditional spandex and fabric hood.. Keaton’s DCEU Batman costume looks less comic-book-like and is more polished, but grim, which is much more in keeping with the essence of the DCEU, which in turn shows a more mature (and possibly damaged) Batman.

Hood

One of the most notable features of Keaton’s 1989 Batman costume was the hood, and not only because of the long ears, but also because the material from which the hood was made did not give Keaton any mobility. The hood was organically combined with the chest and cloak of the Batman costume, so if he turned his neck too much, there were cracks on his cheeks, which was very unflattering. This led to Keaton making sharp turns with his shoulders, which became known as the “bat turn”. This seems to have been fixed in Keaton’s DCEU Batman costume, which, although it looks like part of a cape and chest, has some lines on the sides that might give Keaton more mobility—and hopefully he’ll be able to hear through the hood too, since the material it’s made of looks less rubbery.

The emblem on Batman’s chest

Another notable difference of the new DCEU Batman costume is the emblem on the chest. For the 1989 costume, the emblem on Batman’s chest was changed to have two dots coming out of the lower central tail, which gave it a unique look, however, this slight change was sharply criticized, and for the “Batman Returns” the emblem was given a more traditional look. look without these two extra dots. The emblem on the chest in Keaton’s DCEU Batman costume is the same as he wore in Batman Returns, so there’s some continuity in that, and now it’s the only color detail in an all-black suit.

Torso and universal belt

For the Batman costume, Burton wanted an all-black instead of a gray spandex suit. The traditional spandex look was replaced by the aforementioned rubber hood and heavy armor on the chest and forearms, while the chest and torso gave Keaton a muscular look. However, the torso of the 1989 Batman suit doesn’t look too strong or protective, and the DCEU suit has a more armor-like style that looks much more stable and also gives Keaton mobility, so his fighting style is sure to change in The New York Times. Flash and Batgirl. However, one of the biggest differences is the service belt, which in Batman was one of the two colored elements of the costume, and in the DCEU version it is completely black and more stylized, with more compartments for various tools.