Michael Keaton returns as Batman in The Flash

The famous actor who played Tim Burton’s Dark Knight is still not sure of his return in the Flash movie due to COVID restrictions.

Michael Keaton, the famous actor who played Tim Burton’s Batman in the first two film adaptations of the Dark Knight, questions his return as Batman / Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie The Flash due to COVID restrictions. Thus, the actor who also plays the Vulture in Marvel Studios, makes his return as the DC superhero contingent on the situation of the current coronavirus pandemic crisis. This is what he has stated in a recent interview in the Deadline medium about his career as an actor.

Michael Keaton does not know if he will return as Batman

Thus, the actor himself admits that he has not had time to pay too much attention to the project of The Flash and the return of him as Batman; so much so that he even admits that he still has to hold conversations with those responsible for the film and that in the end his participation is contingent on the current coronavirus pandemic and the risks that he may pose.

“I have a lot going on right now. I’m very into work. I don’t know why, but I am and yes, somewhere on my iPad there is a document with the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet… I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so into this that I’m doing. ‘ I really do not know. I have to look at the last draft. To be honest, do you know what worries me most about this whole thing? COVID, ”Keaton admits.

“It worries me more. I am more aware of the COVID situation in the UK than anything else. That will determine everything, and that is why I am living outside the city, moving away from everyone, because the COVID issue has me really worried. So that’s the first thing I do with all projects. I look at it and say, is this thing going to literally kill me? And you know, if he doesn’t, then we’ll talk, ”concludes the actor.