Michael Jordan’s Meeting with Mike D’Antoni: The NBA World Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

According to the report, Michael Jordan will soon meet with Mike D’Antoni about the position of head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

D’Antoni finished second behind Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, whom Jordan reportedly preferred for the job. But Atkinson changed his mind and decided to stay at Golden State.

D’Antoni now seems to be the leader. However, in order to get this job, he will have to have a good conversation with basketball legend Michael Jordan himself.

No pressure, D’Antoni.

“Mike D’Antoni is scheduled to meet with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan today about coaching the franchise, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said. “D’Antoni was another Charlotte finalist before Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and stayed at Golden State on Saturday.”

D’Antoni could be the perfect coach for Lamelo Ball, who seems to be only getting better.

NBA fans are thrilled with this idea.

One of the key points for D’Antoni, if he gets the job, will be finding suitable defenders for his staff.

“His assistant staff will be the key to success. We need to add some young and defensive—minded coaches to this staff,” the fan said.

Will Jordan D’Antoni be chosen as his next head coach?