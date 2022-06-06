Michael Jordan’s meeting with an outstanding coach: the reaction of the NBA World – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is scheduled to meet with the team’s head coach candidate later this week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan is expected to face Mike D’Antoni after he meets Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday.

It looks like Atkinson and D’Antoni are the two finalists for the position.

D’Antoni has connections with the Hornets, as he is quite familiar with general manager Mitch Kupchak. The two were with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012 to 2014.

During his coaching career, he made many stops. His last game was with the Houston Rockets in the 2016-20 season.

He took them to the playoffs all four seasons of his tenure at the helm, but they never managed to win the championship.

The NBA world is not surprised that Jordan wants to meet D’Antoni in person.

Charlotte is looking for a new head coach after the dismissal of James Borrego at the end of the regular season.

The Hornets finished last season with a score of 43-39, which was a good result for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.