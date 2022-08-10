Michael Jordan’s jersey could get a record price: Fan reaction

NBA Photos/Getty Images

A Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey is set to hit the auction block really soon.

Jordan’s No. 23 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals is set to go for over $3 million when it’s eventually sold, per TMZ.

TMZ is also reporting that Jordan wore this jersey during Game 1 of that final series against the Utah Jazz. He finished that contest with 33 points, despite Chicago losing that game.

Fans will get their chance at placing a bid on Sept. 6 before the auction closes.

Sports fans are excited about seeing this jersey for sale.

One lucky fan is about to get the present of a lifetime, even though it’ll cost a boatload of money.