Daniel Craig has been playing James Bond to the last cell since 2006 in Casino Royale. After five films and a BAFTA Award nomination, Daniel Craig has finally decided to say goodbye to his dapper tuxedo in the James Bond films. The shoes left by the actor are so big that almost half of the titled Hollywood actors combined are unable to fill them. From the star of the romantic series of the Netflix period Reg Jean Page to Harry Styles and Henry Cavill, they are all in the race. But while attending a Bond event hosted by the British Film Institute, longtime producer Michael J. Wilson finally gave a hint to narrow down the search for the next 007 agent.

What is the age criterion for the next James Bond according to Michael J. Wilson?

While fans can’t guess who will be the next Bond, Michael J. Wilson didn’t spare us a lot of information. A producer who has been working on the James Bond franchise since 1977 has revealed the preferred age of the actor who will play the role of the iconic 007 agent. In addition, the producer said that there can be no question of choosing younger actors.

The reason is that James Bond already has many years of experience in this field. In a conversation with Baz Bamigboy , Michael said: “Remember, Bond is already a veteran. He has some experience. This is a man, so to speak, who has gone through wars. He’s not some kid from high school who can be brought in and started.” Well, it looks like Tom Holland is definitely out of the race.

“That’s why it works for thirty—year-olds,” the producer said. It looks like Tom Hardy and Idris Elba will also have to sit out. However, there is one actor who seems destined to play this role.

Is Henry Cavill the next James Bond?

It was in 2005, when the news that Henry Cavill would play James Bond in Casino was rock solid. And while Martin G. Campbell made a bet on the actor Superman, other producers wanted an older Bond. Fast forward to 2022. Looks like Michael J. Campbell is still betting that Henry Cavill will be the next James Bond.

If the wanted actor is over thirty, then Henry Cavill, 39, with broad shoulders and a face designed for the role of Agent 007, is the perfect criminal. Another fact that plays in favor of the fact that Henry Cavill will play the next James Bond is an artificial intelligence device that has decided to become the successor of Daniel Craig. Given Cavill’s love of the role and the fact that he’s a geek genius, who can’t say Cavill didn’t hack the device? While we’re waiting for official confirmation, you can watch it in The Witcher on Netflix.