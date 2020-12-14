Michael Hirst excites with the idea for another season

Vikings, is a historical drama made for the History Channel that was recorded in Ireland. The series acquired notoriety due to the great figures that accompanied the series and above all, by Michael Hirst.

Vikings is in its sixth season and to transmit the second half of the chapters that would mark the end of the series. The Vikings characters are solid, and it didn’t take long for people to experience rave reviews of affection for Ragnar, Rollo, Floki, Lagartha, and a few other characters.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), one of the main actresses of the series, passed away in the last season, leaving another void in the fans and the remembered Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), had his own ending in the fourth installment. Other great characters like Rollo or Floki, are also far from the series (although alive).

The series reflects on the story of the amazing pioneer Ragnar Lothbrok and how he rose to fame despite being a farmer to the king of Scandinavia. The history of Vikings is a faithful historical mark of what these people really were and many fans fell in love with it.

The History Channel show throughout its six seasons began to focus on the experiences of Ragnar’s children and the disputes between them. In the underlying part of season 6 we saw Bjorn “not killed” because of Ivar; when he came into conflict with his half brother, the Rus, Hvitserk, and Prince Oleg.

With the latest trailers, the next season of Vikings will offer the answers from fans to culminate these stories, but it seems not to be all. Michael Hirst spoke about the continuity of the series and the prequel Vikings: Valhalla, but did not let the moment pass to hint at a season 7 of the famous series.

“You will see the Christian Viking military fighting the pagan Viking military,” said Michael Hirst. But the end of some may be the beginning of others. Vikings: Valhalla will tell another part of the story, as for Vikings, you never know. We like to take it to the top. ”

The statements are made in the middle of the announcement of the premiere of the last episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. The final 10 episodes of Michael Hirst’s historical drama are moving from the History Channel to Amazon Prime Video for its first premiere.

The date chosen for the final premiere of Vikings is December 30, very soon. Fans will have to wait to find out what the future of the series holds.



