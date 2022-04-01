Michael Douglas has received support by talking about an incredible comeback after a dark anniversary

Michael Douglas seriously charms fans by remembering his childhood. In February, it was two years since the death of his father, the famous actor Kirk Douglas, who had a legendary acting career, which he undoubtedly passed on to his famous son.

The star shared an incredible memory of his father, capturing them in a warm embrace and smiling from ear to ear.

In an incredible black-and-white photo, Michael is depicted as a small child. He grew up in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The star of “Fatal Attraction” bears his father’s name as his middle name, although the real name of the late actor of “Paths of Glory” is Issur Daniilovich Demsky. He was born in Amsterdam in 1916.

Michael is his son by his first wife Diana Douglas, with whom he also had Joel Douglas, and later Eric and Peter Douglas with Ann Biden, to whom he was married until his death. She passed away the following year.

The star of the Kominsky Method signed the cute post: “#TBT I love and miss you, Dad! #Kirkdouglass”.