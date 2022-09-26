Michael Douglas and his wife celebrate their birthday by helicopter!

Michael Douglas (78) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (53) are enjoying their day of honor to the fullest! The actor’s couple has been married for more than 21 years and has two children. Lovers regularly prove how happy they are with each other with sweet declarations of love. Now the two of them had a special event ahead of them: on Sunday, Michael and Catherine celebrated their birthday with a helicopter flight!

On Instagram, the couple allowed their fans to participate. The 53-year-old girl posted a video on her account showing her and her husband flying in a helicopter. “It’s our birthday! Happy birthday, darling,” Catherine said in the recording. Michael also seemed overjoyed to have spent a day of honor with his loved one. “Happy birthday, dear,” the Oscar winner quickly replied.

Of course, Michael did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the actress of the “Queen of America” on her special day. He posted a photo of the couple posing with Ekaterina. “Happy birthday, Ekaterina! I love you always and forever,” the proud father wrote in the picture.