Michael Cera has a “big takeaway” after working with Samuel L. Jackson on “Paws of Rage”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is a new animated film based on the classic Mel Brooks comedy “Shining Saddles”. Among the impressive list of voice talents featured in the film are Michael Cera and Samuel L. Jackson, who worked together for the first time on this film. In fact, Sera told us that Jackson was the only cast member he had the honor of recording with in person, and he had a lot of experience working with the iconic actor.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Jimbo is Hank Michael Cera’s mentor in the film, teaching him how to be a samurai. It is quite logical that in real life these two will be paired up to convey the dynamics of their animated counterparts, and when we asked about this, Sera told us the following:

There was one day when I had to record with Samuel L. Jackson, and this is the only person from the cast with whom I worked on this film. But for me it was, you know, surprisingly interesting just to work with him and be in the same room with him. It was really just one short day, but it was fantastic and it was so exciting to be around him and watch him work. And the main conclusion was how incredibly relaxed, playful and inventive he was. I mean, he’s just an amazing actor.

Well, no surprises! Samuel L. Jackson is known for his modesty and playfulness. After all, Jackson didn’t even grow up thinking he could become an actor. In addition, you can only tell from the “Paws of Rage” trailer that he had a great time on the set and was able to fool around a little. Remember, this is a children’s animated movie created by Nickelodeon, and its premise is pretty ridiculous.

As mentioned earlier, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is a loose adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “Shining Saddles,” and even Brooks himself plays a fairly prominent role. At 96, the actor and writer is still funny. The original title of the film was even “The Flaming Samurai”, although perhaps it was too catchy.

In the movie universe, samurai are usually cats, which is very bad for Hank, a dog who dreams of becoming a samurai. The absurdity and ton of destruction of the fourth wall occurs when he goes on a quest to become the first samurai dog. You can read our official review of “Paws of Rage”, as well as a general critical review of the animated film.

Like the rest of the Superbad cast, Michael Cera has been working pretty hard, having just starred in the amazing Hulu series “Life and Beth” with Amy Schumer. As for Samuel L. Jackson, he is known for being involved in almost everything, but more recently he received rave reviews about his performance in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray” on Apple TV+.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank also showcases the vocals of Ricky Gervais, George Takei and Gabriel Iglesias, among others. To hear all this comedic talent fight with the legendary Mel Brooks is only the price of an entrance ticket. As for everything else that will be in theaters in 2022, you can check out our convenient release schedule!