Michael Carrick was seen visiting after Manchester United’s victory over Everton.

The former Manchester United legend was spotted in the crowd at Goodison Park last night.

In a narrow 2-1 victory, United were able to put in a somewhat impressive performance for their fans, albeit with a slightly nervous finale.

Michael Carrick joined the fans on the guest stand.

Carrick was one of the coaches of the first team under Ole Gunnar Sulscher, whom he helped along with Kieran McKenna.

He won matches against Villarreal and Arsenal and drew with Chelsea before leaving the club.

United fan Benjamin Brazil shared on Twitter (@bennymufc) a photo of Carrick talking to another fan while watching the Reds win.

Carrick was last seen at Old Trafford in January 2022, when United lost 0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers:1.

In addition, Sulscher and Carrick were photographed together in February last year, supporting former colleague Kieran McKenna, who is now at the helm of Ipswich Town.

The midfield master Geordie took a break from football after leaving United in November 2021.

He has been named as a potential successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked by Middlesbrough a week ago.

BBC Sport reports that the North-East club is interested in talks with Carrick.

The links between Carrick and the vacant Boro management position have been starting to strengthen in recent hours.

Leo Perkovic is currently in temporary charge of football at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick first got the role of coach when Jose Mourinho was manager at Old Trafford after retiring from playing.

The Englishman became a United legend and was an underrated midfielder in Europe in the 2000s. He finished his career having played 464 games in all competitions for United, and won five Premier League titles in a decade of his career – and it is clear that the club is still dear to his heart.

Moreover, his choice to sit among the away fans confirms Carrick’s down-to-earth character, as well as his love and respect for the United faithful.