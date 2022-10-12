Michael Carrick turned down Middlesbrough job offer after talks

FormerManchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has turned down a job at Middlesbrough after lengthy negotiations.

Boro, who are in the relegation zone in the Championship, are looking for a new manager after the dismissal of Chris Wilder. Last season they finished in a commendable seventh place.

Just a couple of days ago, The Peoples Person reported that Carrick was lining up to replace Chris Wilder.

However, according to talkSPORT, after negotiations with the club, Carrick will not become the new manager.

He was considered the main target for working with Sean Dyche and Scott Parker behind him in the hierarchy.

Now it looks like the former United coach will not return to football management in the coming days, despite the fact that he is in preliminary talks.

Carrick was spotted at Goodison Park visiting United last weekend and has been following the club since his departure.

He has also been seen a couple of times at Ipswich, where former United coach Kieran McKenna is currently in charge.

After the appointment of Ralph Rangnik, the former United midfielder felt that he could not continue working in any capacity and left the club.

After almost a year of absence from football, he was closely associated with the transition to the championship club.

The publication reports that Carrick is not thrilled with this opportunity, despite the fact that last season the team was a couple of points behind the playoffs.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic also confirmed that the former United coach is unlikely to take up the vacant managerial position this week.

Carrick believes that now is not the time to return to management after leaving United less than a year ago.

He took a long break from football after having worked in one way or another for more than 22 years.

Middlesbrough will now turn their attention to other candidates after rejecting the former United star.