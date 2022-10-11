Michael Callan Dead: “Cat Ballou” star and Riff in the original “West Side Story” on Broadway was 86 Years Old

Michael Callan, a diverse actor who appeared in everything from large-scale comedies such as “Kat Ballou,” to the original Broadway production of “West Side Story” and frothy novels such as “Gidget Goes to Hawaii,” and in almost all popular TV shows of the 70s and 80s, has died, according to the source Deadline. He was 86 years old.

Callan may be best known for his role as Clay Boone in the film “Cat Ballou” with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in this film. In it, Callan plays an accused cattle rustler and a romantic hero opposite Fonda.

On Broadway, Callan played Riff in the original 1957-1959 production of West Side Story. He is only 21 years old, and he auditioned several times before he got the role that brought him to the attention of Hollywood.

As a result, he signed a seven-year contract with Colombia in 1958. This led to the fact that in 1959 they came to Cordura with Gary Cooper in the title role, in the same year they played the main role in “Flying Fountains”, “Gidget goes to Hawaii” with Deborah Walley and James Darren. in 1960, “The Mysterious Island” in 1961 and “Interns,” a hit that also starred Cliff Robertson, in 1962.

Among Callan’s later films are the well—established “Lepke” starring Tony Curtis, “The Magnificent Seven” with Lee Van Cleef, “Double Exposure”, which he produced and starred in, and the original “Heat in Chains” with Linda Blair.

In 1966, Callan received the main role in the TV series “Wife for every Day” from the “Pearl of the Screen”, which had 30 episodes in two seasons. He continued to work continuously as a guest and recurring cast member on some of the biggest TV shows over the next two decades.

These titles included The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ironside, Marcus Welby, MD, Love, American Style, Police Story, Barnaby Jones, SWAT, Quincy M.E., Hunter, Bionic Woman, Vega$, Charlie’s Corners, Simon and Simon, Fantasy Island. , The Fall Guy, E/R, T.J. Hooker, “One Life to Live”, “Hardcastle and McCormick”, “Knight of the Roads” and “She Wrote Murder”.

Callan died on Monday at the Film and Television Foundation campus in Woodland Hills.